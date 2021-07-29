Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three officers injured as police foil bullion van robbery in Ondo
News photo The Cable  - Armed robbers, on Thursday, attacked a bullion van conveying cash to Akure, the Ondo state capital, injuring three policemen.

