Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Three officers injured as police foil bullion van robbery in Ondo
The Cable
- Armed robbers, on Thursday, attacked a bullion van conveying cash to Akure, the Ondo state capital, injuring three policemen.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Police foil robbery attack on bullion van in Ondo
Nigerian Tribune:
Police foil bullion van attack in Ondo
The Herald:
Robbers launch dare-devil attack on bullion van in Ondo | Metro | herald.ng
Independent:
Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ondo, Shoot 3 Cops
Republican Nigeria:
Police Foil Robbery Attack On Bullion Van In Ondo
Naija News:
Police Foil Robbery Attack On Bullion Van In Ondo
Tori News:
Police Foil Robbery Attack On Bullion Van In Ondo
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases surge again, as infections contract in Lagos -
News Verge,
1 day ago
2
Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp -
The Trent,
10 hours ago
3
AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD -
National Accord,
13 hours ago
4
Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud -
The Genius Media,
18 hours ago
5
Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
EFCC Arrests 55 Internet Fraud Suspects In Enugu, Ebonyi -
News Break,
12 hours ago
10
NIMC Registers Over 60m Unique NIN Users On Database -
Leadership,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...