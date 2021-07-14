Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims
Legit  - Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised bandits attempting to abduct a pregnant woman while carring out rescue operations.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Tokyo 2020: Okagbare, Nwokocha To Open Nigeria’s Medal Chase In Athletics - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
2 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 14 hours ago
4 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 17 hours ago
5 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 21 hours ago
8 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
10 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
