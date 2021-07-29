Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSIA: 2nd Niger bridge will be completed in 2022
The Cable  - The National Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) says the construction of Second Niger bridge will be completed in 2022.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2nd Niger Bridge will be completed in 2022 – FG The Herald:
2nd Niger Bridge will be completed in 2022 – FG
Official: Second Niger Bridge ready in 2022 PM News:
Official: Second Niger Bridge ready in 2022
NSIA optimistic on 2022 completion date for 2nd Niger Bridge, others National Accord:
NSIA optimistic on 2022 completion date for 2nd Niger Bridge, others
NSIA optimistic on completion date for 2nd Niger Bridge, others The Eagle Online:
NSIA optimistic on completion date for 2nd Niger Bridge, others
National Daily:
NSIA optimistic on 2022 completion date for 2nd Niger Bridge, others


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 11 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 16 hours ago
5 NCC sets fresh operational fees, spectrum prices for telecom operators - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 19 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info