Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving
The Trent
- Kano gov't denies news making round that the govt planned to disallow women regardless of any faith from getting behind the wheel.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Kano govt denies banning women from driving
Peoples Daily:
We won’t ban women from driving – Kano Govt
The Sun:
No plans to disallow women from driving in Kano –Govt
Ripples Nigeria:
No plan to ban women from driving – Kano govt
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kano Government denies planning to ban women from driving | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Kano govt denies banning women from driving
More Picks
1
Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp -
The Trent,
12 hours ago
2
AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD -
National Accord,
15 hours ago
3
Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud -
The Genius Media,
20 hours ago
4
Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
5
Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
13 hours ago
8
Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Tokyo 2020: Okagbare, Nwokocha To Open Nigeria’s Medal Chase In Athletics -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
10
BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
