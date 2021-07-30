Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable''- Wife of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga says at his service of songs
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The remains of the murdered CEO of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, will be laid to rest on Friday, July 30, 2021.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Laid To Rest Independent:
Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Laid To Rest
Slain Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga laid to rest PM News:
Slain Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga laid to rest
SUPER TV CEO: ”Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable”- Wife says at his service of songs Within Nigeria:
SUPER TV CEO: ”Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable”- Wife says at his service of songs
Tears Flow As Slain Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Is Buried Today (Photos) Republican Nigeria:
Tears Flow As Slain Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Is Buried Today (Photos)
Tears Flow As Slain Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Is Buried Today (Photos) Tori News:
Tears Flow As Slain Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Is Buried Today (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 BBNaija: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 19 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 22 hours ago
6 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 20 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria's D'Tigress lose again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info