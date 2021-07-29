Cybercrime: UNILORIN final year student bags 2 years in prison — NEWSVERGE News Verge - A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on Thursday, sentenced a final year student of the University of Ilorin, Ajani Samuel, to two years in a Correctional Centre. Samuel was convicted over offences bordering on cybercrime and romance scam.



