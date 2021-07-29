Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a forensic investigation into alleged reports that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) linked head of IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, with international fraudster, Abbas Ramon, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hushpuppi/Kyari: PDP Demands Forensic Investigation Leadership:
Hushpuppi/Kyari: PDP Demands Forensic Investigation
PDP wants Abba Kyari handed over to FBI if culpable The Guardian:
PDP wants Abba Kyari handed over to FBI if culpable
PDP demands Kyari’s investigation over alleged link with Hushpuppi Ripples Nigeria:
PDP demands Kyari’s investigation over alleged link with Hushpuppi
PDP demands full investigation over U.S. Court indictment of "Super Cop" Abba Kyari over links with fraudster, Hushpuppi Global Upfront:
PDP demands full investigation over U.S. Court indictment of "Super Cop" Abba Kyari over links with fraudster, Hushpuppi
Abba Kyari: PDP calls for investigation Republican Nigeria:
Abba Kyari: PDP calls for investigation


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases surge again, as infections contract in Lagos - News Verge, 20 hours ago
2 The Many Court Orders Violated By Nigerian Government On El-Zakzaky, Wife's Release - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
3 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 6 hours ago
4 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 9 hours ago
5 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 America court sentences Nigerian to eight years in prison, orders repayment of N400 million - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Unknown gunmen kidnap night club operator in Bayelsa - News Diary Online, 7 hours ago
10 I Didn’t Collect Money From Hushpuppi, Says Super Cop Kyari - Leadership, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info