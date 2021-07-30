Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hushpuppi: Why IGP ordered review of allegation against Kyari | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr. Usman Baba has ordered an internal review of the bribery allegation brought against Mr Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

37 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

