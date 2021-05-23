Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits abduct Jigawa ex-lawmaker, free Kaduna chief
The Guardian  - Former member of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haladu Bako, was, on Wednesday night, been kidnapped at Kangal junction in Taura Local Council of the state on his way to Kano...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former Lawmaker Kidnapped In Jigawa The Trent:
Former Lawmaker Kidnapped In Jigawa
Gunmen Abduct Ex-Jigawa PDP Lawmaker, Kill One Republican Nigeria:
Gunmen Abduct Ex-Jigawa PDP Lawmaker, Kill One
Gunmen kidnap ex-Jigawa PDP lawmaker, kill one Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kidnap ex-Jigawa PDP lawmaker, kill one
Ex-Jigawa lawmaker Haladu Bako Uza abducted See Naija:
Ex-Jigawa lawmaker Haladu Bako Uza abducted
Gunmen Abduct Ex-Jigawa PDP Lawmaker, Kill One Tori News:
Gunmen Abduct Ex-Jigawa PDP Lawmaker, Kill One


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases surge again, as infections contract in Lagos - News Verge, 1 day ago
2 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 10 hours ago
3 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 13 hours ago
4 Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
5 Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I feel inferior to other housemates – Sammie breaks down in tears - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 EFCC Arrests 55 Internet Fraud Suspects In Enugu, Ebonyi - News Break, 12 hours ago
10 NIMC Registers Over 60m Unique NIN Users On Database - Leadership, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info