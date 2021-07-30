Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fredrick Nwabufo: Why did Southeast vote for Obasanjo against Ojukwu in 2003
News photo Daily Post  - Those plunking for secession and advancing hate for the north may not know that the region was once a convenient political ally of the south-east.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

In 2003, south-east voted for Obasanjo against Ojukwu –- why? The Cable:
In 2003, south-east voted for Obasanjo against Ojukwu –- why?
In 2003, South-east Voted For Obasanjo Against Ojukwu --- Why? By Fredrick Nwabufo Sahara Reporters:
In 2003, South-east Voted For Obasanjo Against Ojukwu --- Why? By Fredrick Nwabufo
Why Did Southeast Vote For Obasanjo Against Ojukwu In 2003? – Fredrick Nwabufo Writes Naija Loaded:
Why Did Southeast Vote For Obasanjo Against Ojukwu In 2003? – Fredrick Nwabufo Writes
In 2003, South-East Voted for Obasanjo Against Ojukwu, Why? -By Fredrick Nwabufo Signal:
In 2003, South-East Voted for Obasanjo Against Ojukwu, Why? -By Fredrick Nwabufo
In 2003, south-east voted for Obasanjo against Ojukwu – why? PM News:
In 2003, south-east voted for Obasanjo against Ojukwu – why?
Fred Nwabufo: In 2003, South-east voted for Obasanjo against Ojukwu – why? Politics Nigeria:
Fred Nwabufo: In 2003, South-east voted for Obasanjo against Ojukwu – why?


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I was disvirgined by a prostitute at 17 – Sammie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 17 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 20 hours ago
6 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
7 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
8 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 18 hours ago
9 Troops gun down bandits attempting to abduct pregnant woman, rescue 35 victims - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info