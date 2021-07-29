Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Two Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Records 558 COVID19 Cases
NPO Reports
- Two Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Records 558 COVID19 Cases
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Nigeria records 558 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths – NCDC
Information Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 558 New Cases
The Street Journal:
Nigeria Records 558 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths – NCDC
News Diary Online:
Nigeria records 558 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths – NCDC
Within Nigeria:
Nigeria records 558 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records 558 new cases of Coronavirus
Republican Nigeria:
Panic as Nigeria registers 558 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths
More Picks
1
Tokyo 2020: Okagbare, Nwokocha To Open Nigeria’s Medal Chase In Athletics -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
2
How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
3
Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp -
The Trent,
14 hours ago
4
AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD -
National Accord,
17 hours ago
5
Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
6
Tokyo Olympics: Blessing Okagbare reveals who to blame for ban of 10 Nigerian athletes -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
7
Trouble For Abba Kyari As US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Super Cop Over Hushpuppi Multimillion-Dollar Fraud -
The Genius Media,
21 hours ago
8
Tinubu created many Igbo billionaires through buying properties in the Lekki area of Lagos- Joe Igbokwe -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Hushpuppi: PDP demands investigation into alleged link with Abba Kyari — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
15 hours ago
10
Veteran highlife musician Feladey is dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
