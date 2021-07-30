Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man City Open Transfer Talks With Aston Villa For Grealish
News photo Complete Sports  - Man City Premier League champions have reportedly kicked off talks with Villa over a potential British record transfer for Jack Grealish.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
10 NIMC Registers Over 60m Unique NIN Users On Database - Leadership, 18 hours ago
