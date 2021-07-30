Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has revealed that her father manages her Instagram page as she is in the show.

5 hours ago
