Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo Police confirms arrest of ‘native doctor’, after alleged ESN attack on police station
Ripples Nigeria  - The police in Imo have arrested the alleged Eastern Security Network (ESN) native doctor with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro and signed by the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Police Arrest Alleged ESN Native Doctor In Imo Independent:
Police Arrest Alleged ESN Native Doctor In Imo
Police nab native doctor of Eastern Security Network in Imo The News Guru:
Police nab native doctor of Eastern Security Network in Imo
Police Arrest ‘ESN Native Doctor’, Recover Charms, IED News Break:
Police Arrest ‘ESN Native Doctor’, Recover Charms, IED
Police Arrest Alleged Kanyi Daily:
Police Arrest Alleged 'ESN Native Doctor' With IED, Charms In Imo Shrine
Police: We’ve Arrested Imo Witch Doctor With IED Fresh Reporters:
Police: We’ve Arrested Imo Witch Doctor With IED


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 ''Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable''- Wife of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga says at his service of songs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 22 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 23 hours ago
9 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info