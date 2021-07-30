Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Music: Falz – Mercy
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Multi-talented Nigerian rapper and actor Falz is here with a brand new song titled “Mercy”. The song was produced by Sess. The last tune we heard from him was a remix of his Amapiano inspired single “Squander” featuring the likes of Kamo Mphela, Sayfar] ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

