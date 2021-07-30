Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu seeks speedy trial of treasonable felony charges despite court vacation
News photo Daily Post  - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), has formally applied for speedy trial of the treasonable felony charges brought against him by the Nigerian government.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

