NSCDC arrests 30-year-old man for allegedly sodomising minor
Daily Post  - The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp, NSCDC, have arrested a 30-year-old man, Murtala Adamu, for allegedly sodomising a minor in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State. This was contained in a press statement signed by the command Public ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

