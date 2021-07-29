Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court remands 2 siblings for alleged murder of makeup artiste in Enugu
Pulse Nigeria  - An Enugu State High Court presided by Justice I. K. Okpe on Thursday remanded two siblings allegedly involved in murder of makeup artist, Ijeoma Nneke, 27, in Enugu Correctional Center.

