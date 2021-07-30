Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Flood kills 26, destroys 1,000 houses in Kano – SEMA
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Kano State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, said on Friday that flood killed 26 people and destroyed over 1,000 houses in four Local Government Areas of the state from April to date.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

