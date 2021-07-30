Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Abba Kyari Blocks Media Outfit On Instagram Page, Restricts Comments

This was revealed on Friday through the news outlet's handle ... Sahara Reporters - The embattled Nigeria’s deputy police commissioner Abba Kyari has blocked online news outlet, Peoples Gazette on his Instagram page and denied them access to critical public information.This was revealed on Friday through the news outlet's handle ...



News Credibility Score: 99%