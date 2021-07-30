Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation have met with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to demand the arrest and extradition of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari to the United States, SaharaReporters learnt.
...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FBI Agents In Second Meeting With Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari’s Arrest, Extradition The Herald:
FBI Agents In Second Meeting With Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari’s Arrest, Extradition
FBI Agents Meet IGP, Demands Abba Kyari Signal:
FBI Agents Meet IGP, Demands Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
FBI Agents Meet IGP, Demand Abba Kyari’s Arrest, Extradition Republican Nigeria:
FBI Agents Meet IGP, Demand Abba Kyari’s Arrest, Extradition
FBI agents meets Nigeria’s IGP, others, towards arrest, extradition of DCP Abba Kyari to U.S. Global Upfront:
FBI agents meets Nigeria’s IGP, others, towards arrest, extradition of DCP Abba Kyari to U.S.
Hushpuppi: FBI agents meet IGP, demand Kyari’s arrest MetroStar Nigeria:
Hushpuppi: FBI agents meet IGP, demand Kyari’s arrest
FBI Agents Meets IGP, Demand Abba Kyari’s Arrest, Extradition Naija News:
FBI Agents Meets IGP, Demand Abba Kyari’s Arrest, Extradition
FBI Agents Meet IGP, Demand Abba Kyari Tori News:
FBI Agents Meet IGP, Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 BBNaija: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 19 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 22 hours ago
6 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 20 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria's D'Tigress lose again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info