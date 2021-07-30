Post News
News at a Glance
Girl confesses to her Nigerian mother reportedly giving her rat poison to put in her father?s food (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video making rounds online has captured moment a girl confessed that her Nigerian mother reportedly gave her rat poison to put in her father’s food.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
VIDEO: How my mum gave me rat poison to put in my father's food — Nigerian girl confesses
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian girl confesses that her mother reportedly gave her rat poison to put in her father’s food (Video)
Correct NG:
My mother gave me rat poison to put in my father’s food – Nigerian girl confesses
Olajide TV:
Girl confesses to her Nigerian mother reportedly giving her rat poison to put in her father’s food (video)
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian girl confesses that her mother reportedly gave her rat poison to put in her father’s food (Video)
Naija News:
Girl In Tears, Confesses How Her Mother Gave Her Rat Poison To Put In Her Father’s Food
Luci Post:
Nigerian girl confesses that her mother reportedly gave her rat poison to put in her father’s food (Video)
More Picks
1
Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
''Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable''- Wife of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga says at his service of songs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
4
BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
5
Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp -
The Trent,
24 hours ago
6
BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
7
Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
8
Revised AOL, spectrum pricing regulations will strengthen telecoms market structure, enhance competition – Danbatta -
National Accord,
24 hours ago
9
BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
10
Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
