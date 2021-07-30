Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The remains of Usifo Ataga, the boss of Super TV, have been laid to rest at the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi in Lagos.

 

He was buried around 12.30pm on Friday July 30, in a low-key ceremony att

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Slain Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, laid to rest (photos) Yaba Left Online:
Slain Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, laid to rest (photos)
Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga Laid To Rest | Tribute | herald.ng The Herald:
Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga Laid To Rest | Tribute | herald.ng
Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest in Lagos TV360 Nigeria:
Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest in Lagos
Slain Super TV boss Usifo Ataga laid to rest amid tears Republican Nigeria:
Slain Super TV boss Usifo Ataga laid to rest amid tears
Finally, Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Laid To Rest [PHOTOS/VIDEO] The Genius Media:
Finally, Super TV Boss, Usifo Ataga Laid To Rest [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, laid to rest (photos) Naija Parrot:
Super TV CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga, laid to rest (photos)
Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga Buried Amid Tears Nigeria Newspaper:
Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga Buried Amid Tears


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 BBNaija: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 ''Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable''- Wife of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga says at his service of songs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 22 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 23 hours ago
9 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info