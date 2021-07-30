Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Appeal Court sets aside judgment sacking Anambra PDP’s excos‎
Republican Nigeria  - By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided the the June 9 judgment by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sacking the Executive Councils of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in ...

18 hours ago
