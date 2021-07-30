Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trafficking: FG pledges to end “modern slavery” – Interior Minister
News Verge  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has promised to do all within its power to end trafficking of young vulnerable Nigerians by criminal elements to Europe for sex slavery and other illicit activities.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister The Guardian:
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister The Eagle Online:
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister
Trafficking: FG Pledges To End ‘modern Slavery’ – Interior Minister The Street Journal:
Trafficking: FG Pledges To End ‘modern Slavery’ – Interior Minister
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister Daily Nigerian:
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister News Diary Online:
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ in Nigeria National Accord:
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ in Nigeria
FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ Politics Nigeria:
FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’
National Daily:
Trafficking: FG pledges to end ‘modern slavery’ – Interior Minister


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 BBNaija: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 19 hours ago
5 AKK gas pipeline project ‘ll be delivered on schedule, create prosperity – NNPC MD - National Accord, 22 hours ago
6 Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving - The Trent, 20 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 7 hours ago
9 Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
10 Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria's D'Tigress lose again - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info