AFN: Our Athletes Not Banned For Drugs
Complete Sports  - The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has described as misleading the headline in some national dailies which described as a ban

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 ''Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable''- Wife of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga says at his service of songs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 24 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Revised AOL, spectrum pricing regulations will strengthen telecoms market structure, enhance competition – Danbatta - National Accord, 24 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
