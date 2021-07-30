Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana’s Money Spraying At His Mum’s Burial (Video)
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Pastor apologises over Obi Cubana comment   A Nigerian pastor has apologized after condemning the manner money was sprayed at the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother.   He said the comments he made was wrong.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana Gist Punch:
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana's Money Spraying At His Mum's Burial
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana’s Money Spraying At His Mum’s Burial (Video) Edujandon:
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana’s Money Spraying At His Mum’s Burial (Video)
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana’s Money Spraying At His Mum’s Burial (Video) Gist 36:
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana’s Money Spraying At His Mum’s Burial (Video)
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana’s (VIDEO) Gist Lovers:
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana’s (VIDEO)
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana Tori News:
Pastor Apologizes For Condemning Obi Cubana's Money Spraying At His Mum's Burial (Video)


   More Picks
1 FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian couple welcome twins after 16 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Girl confesses to her Nigerian mother reportedly giving her rat poison to put in her father?s food (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021 - The News, 17 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,683 cases in 3 days as infections surge again - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info