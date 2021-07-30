Post News
News at a Glance
FRSC To Investigate Video Of Stray Cow On Third Mainland Bridge | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- FRSC to investigate video of stray cow on Third Mainland Bridge..
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
FRSC to investigate video of stray cow on Third Mainland Bridge
Pulse Nigeria:
FRSC to investigate stray cow on Third Mainland bridge
Nigerian Eye:
FRSC to investigate video of stray cow on Third Mainland Bridge
Republican Nigeria:
FRSC To Investigate Video Of Stray Cow On Third Mainland Bridge
Tori News:
FRSC To Investigate Video Of Stray Cow On Third Mainland Bridge
More Picks
1
Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
BBNaija: ‘I keep lying’ – Maria opens up on being wild card -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
3
How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
4
BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
5
''Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable''- Wife of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga says at his service of songs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp -
The Trent,
22 hours ago
7
BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
8
Kano Gov't Denies Plans To Ban Women From Driving -
The Trent,
23 hours ago
9
Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
10
Buhari cracks stubborn projects and it’s just the beginning, by Femi Adesina -
The Eagle Online,
1 day ago
