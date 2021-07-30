Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021
The News  - Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc has declared a half-year result posting gross earnings of 23.6 billion Naira, which is a 3% increase compared

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Unity Bank records N23bn gross earnings in H1 2021 Ripples Nigeria:
Unity Bank records N23bn gross earnings in H1 2021
Unity Bank Gross N23bn Earnings In H1 2021 Inside Business Nigeria:
Unity Bank Gross N23bn Earnings In H1 2021
Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021 Benco News:
Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021
Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-Tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings In H1 2021 Mojidelano:
Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-Tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings In H1 2021
Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021 Mega News:
Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021


   More Picks
1 Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 ''Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable''- Wife of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga says at his service of songs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Governor Udom Commiserates With NYSC, Parents Over Graduates Who Died On Thier Way To Orientation Camp - The Trent, 24 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Revised AOL, spectrum pricing regulations will strengthen telecoms market structure, enhance competition – Danbatta - National Accord, 24 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info