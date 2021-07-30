Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Notorious female gunrunner arrested with N2.4m in Katsina
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected gunrunner, Aisha Nura in Batsari Local Govt Area of the state and recovered N2.4m found in her possession.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

