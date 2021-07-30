Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer
Sahara Reporters  - Sunday Igboho




Olusegun Falola, one of the nine lawyers to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has stated that the activist may be killed if the Beninese court decides to free him at this moment when there is ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunday Igboho may be killed if released now – Lawyer Daily Post:
Sunday Igboho may be killed if released now – Lawyer
Sunday Igboho may be killed if released now – Lawyer Nigerian Eye:
Sunday Igboho may be killed if released now – Lawyer
Sunday Igboho May Be Killed If Released Now – Lawyer KOKO TV Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho May Be Killed If Released Now – Lawyer
Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer Online Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer
Sunday Igboho may be killed if released now – Lawyer Within Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho may be killed if released now – Lawyer
What Will Happen If Sunday Igboho Is Released Now – Lawyer Naija News:
What Will Happen If Sunday Igboho Is Released Now – Lawyer
Sunday Igboho: My Client Will Remain In Benin Until… – Lawyer Declares Anaedo Online:
Sunday Igboho: My Client Will Remain In Benin Until… – Lawyer Declares
Freedom Fighter Sunday Igboho May Be Killed If…..Lawyer Cries Out The Genius Media:
Freedom Fighter Sunday Igboho May Be Killed If…..Lawyer Cries Out


   More Picks
1 FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian couple welcome twins after 16 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021 - The News, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Davido Reportedly Sacks Logistics Manager Isreal DMW For Defending Abba Kyari - Society Gazette Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Arsenal sign defender Ben White from Brighton in £50m transfer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info