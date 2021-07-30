Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer









Olusegun Falola, one of the nine lawyers to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has stated that the activist may be killed if the Beninese court decides to free him at this moment when there is ... Sahara Reporters - Sunday IgbohoOlusegun Falola, one of the nine lawyers to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has stated that the activist may be killed if the Beninese court decides to free him at this moment when there is ...



News Credibility Score: 99%