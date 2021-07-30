Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Arsenal sign defender Ben White from Brighton in £50m transfer
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Arsenal sign defender Ben White from Brighton in £50m transfer
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Arsenal sign Ben White from Brighton
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Arsenal Complete £50m Signing Of Ben White From Brighton
The Will:
Arsenal Sign Brighton Defender Ben White In Third Biggest Club Record
Inside Business Nigeria:
OFFICIAL: Arsenal Announce The Signing Of Benjamin William White
Republican Nigeria:
Arsenal Confirm Ben White Shirt Number After Joining From Brighton
Goal Ball Live:
Arsenal Confirm Ben White Shirt Number After Joining From Brighton | GoalBall
More Picks
1
Lawyers kick as Benin Republic plots Igboho’s deportation to Nigeria -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
3
How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
4
BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
5
Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
6
$12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
DisCos to face sanctions over wrongful electricity disconnection — NERC -
Prompt News,
24 hours ago
10
NIMC Registers Over 60m Unique NIN Users On Database -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
