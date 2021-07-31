Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian basketball legend tells D'Tigers what they must do to beat Italy in final group game
Legit  - Nigerian basketball legend Olumide Oyedeji has this crucial advice for D'Tigers ahead of their crucial final group game against Italy at the ongoing Tokyo 2020.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian couple welcome twins after 16 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Girl confesses to her Nigerian mother reportedly giving her rat poison to put in her father?s food (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021 - The News, 17 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,683 cases in 3 days as infections surge again - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Sunday Igboho Can Be Killed If Beninese Court Frees Him At This Time – Lawyer - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
