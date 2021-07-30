Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ward Congress: Despite opposition, Lagos APC to go ahead with consensus arrangement
News photo Premium Times  - The spokesperson said the consensus arrangement was agreed at the "stakeholders' meetings" held in all the 57 local councils of the state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Kwara APC Stakeholders Settle For Consensus Ahead Of Saturday Congress Information Nigeria:
Kwara APC Stakeholders Settle For Consensus Ahead Of Saturday Congress
APC adopts consensus method for Osun congress Ripples Nigeria:
APC adopts consensus method for Osun congress
Ward congresses: Kwara APC stakeholders settle for consensus PM News:
Ward congresses: Kwara APC stakeholders settle for consensus
Kwara APC stakeholders settle for consensus Republican Nigeria:
Kwara APC stakeholders settle for consensus


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 15 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 Nigerian couple welcome twins after 16 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
6 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 NIMC Registers Over 60m Unique NIN Users On Database - Leadership, 19 hours ago
10 Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021 - The News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info