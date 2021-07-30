Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Between Reno Omokri and an IG user who questioned why he gave his daughter an Igbo name
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri shared a lovely video of his daughter on social media today and added her Igbo name as a caption for the video.''Cuteness overload from my daughter, Ebelechukwu! An Instagram User, Anthony, spotted the video and questioned why he gave his ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Between Reno Omokri and an IG user who questioned him for giving his daughter an Igbo name Yaba Left Online:
Between Reno Omokri and an IG user who questioned him for giving his daughter an Igbo name
Reno Omokri replies an IG user who questioned why he gave his daughter an Igbo name Lailas News:
Reno Omokri replies an IG user who questioned why he gave his daughter an Igbo name
Reno Omokri replies an IG user who questioned why he gave his daughter an Igbo name The Dabigal Blog:
Reno Omokri replies an IG user who questioned why he gave his daughter an Igbo name
Between Reno Omokri and an IG user who questioned him for giving his daughter an Igbo name Naija Parrot:
Between Reno Omokri and an IG user who questioned him for giving his daughter an Igbo name


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Niyi reveals Emmanuel may voluntarily leave the show - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 NIMC Registers Over 60m Unique NIN Users On Database - Leadership, 24 hours ago
9 Davido Reportedly Sacks Logistics Manager Isreal DMW For Defending Abba Kyari - Society Gazette Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady, Bukola Alada, emerges best overall student at the Nigerian Law school; bags 16 awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info