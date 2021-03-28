Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
Tori News  - The source, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said the recent report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not come as a surprise to human rights groups, who pioneered the majority of the petitions.

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Davido Reportedly Sacks Logistics Manager Isreal DMW For Defending Abba Kyari - Society Gazette Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Arsenal sign defender Ben White from Brighton in £50m transfer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Girl confesses to her Nigerian mother reportedly giving her rat poison to put in her father?s food (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
