News at a Glance
How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
Tori News
- The source, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said the recent report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not come as a surprise to human rights groups, who pioneered the majority of the petitions.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
How @PoliceNG Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
Online Nigeria:
How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
Gist 36:
How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
Republican Nigeria:
How Nigeria Police Consistently Ignored Criminal Petitions Against ‘Super Cop’ Kyari — Activist Reveals
Within Nigeria:
How Nigeria Police consistently ignored criminal petitions against Abba Kyari – Activist reveals
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
How Abba Kyari sent third party account to Hushpuppi for payment — US alleges -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
3
Yoruba Nation: Why we’re investigating Igboho’s associates, DSS tells court -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
4
BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
5
$12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Davido Reportedly Sacks Logistics Manager Isreal DMW For Defending Abba Kyari -
Society Gazette Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
9
Arsenal sign defender Ben White from Brighton in £50m transfer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Girl confesses to her Nigerian mother reportedly giving her rat poison to put in her father?s food (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
