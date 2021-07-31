Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WFP, FAO List Northern Nigeria, 22 Others As “Highest Alert’’ Hunger Hotspots
News photo Leadership  - The World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) say in the next four months, conflict, COVID-19 and the climate crisis are likely to increase hunger in 23 countries.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

