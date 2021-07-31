Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits invade General Hospital in Zamfara, kidnap health worker, one other
News photo Daily Post  - Armed men suspected to be bandits terrorizing some parts of Zamfara State have attacked a General Hospital in Dansadau community in the Maru local government area of the State. DAILY POST gathered that the incident occured on Friday when the assailants ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits Attack General Hospital In Zamfara, Kidnap Health Worker Channels Television:
Bandits Attack General Hospital In Zamfara, Kidnap Health Worker
Bandits invade General Hospital in Zamfara, kidnap health worker, one other Nigerian Eye:
Bandits invade General Hospital in Zamfara, kidnap health worker, one other
Bandits attack Zamfara General Hospital, kidnap two The News Guru:
Bandits attack Zamfara General Hospital, kidnap two
Bandits Attack Zamfara General Hospital, Abduct Health Worker News Break:
Bandits Attack Zamfara General Hospital, Abduct Health Worker
Bandits invade General Hospital in Zamfara, kidnap health worker, one other Within Nigeria:
Bandits invade General Hospital in Zamfara, kidnap health worker, one other
Bandits invade General Hospital in Zamfara, kidnap health worker, one other Republican Nigeria:
Bandits invade General Hospital in Zamfara, kidnap health worker, one other


   More Picks
1 FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: My dad manages my Instagram page - Angel - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian couple welcome twins after 16 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Unity Bank Grows 34% Pre-tax Profit, Records N23B Gross Earnings in H1 2021 - The News, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: I started applying makeup at primary two – Liquorose - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 $12bn cash payment to service foreign debt in 2005 was a wrong move –Fashola - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Davido Reportedly Sacks Logistics Manager Isreal DMW For Defending Abba Kyari - Society Gazette Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Arsenal sign defender Ben White from Brighton in £50m transfer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info