Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno Vanguard News - The gale of surrendering by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, following the heat on their hideouts by sustained Air and ground assults by troops of Operation Hadin Kai continued in the North East on Thursday as another six terrorists gave themselves up ...



News Credibility Score: 99%