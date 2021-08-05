Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Grealish completes dream move to Man City in record £100m deal Vanguard News:
Grealish completes dream move to Man City in record £100m deal
Jack Grealish joins Man City in £100m deal Lailas News:
Jack Grealish joins Man City in £100m deal
Manchester City Sign Jack Grealish In £100million British Record Transfer KOKO TV Nigeria:
Manchester City Sign Jack Grealish In £100million British Record Transfer
Grealish completes move to Manchester City on 6-year deal — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Grealish completes move to Manchester City on 6-year deal — NEWSVERGE
Jack Grealish joins City in record transfer The Eagle Online:
Jack Grealish joins City in record transfer
Jack Grealish completes Man City medical The News Guru:
Jack Grealish completes Man City medical
For £100m, Man City Set To Break EPL Transfer Record To Buy Villa’s Jack Grealish The Will:
For £100m, Man City Set To Break EPL Transfer Record To Buy Villa’s Jack Grealish
Official: Manchester City Complete Jack Grealish Deal Naija News:
Official: Manchester City Complete Jack Grealish Deal
Official: Manchester City Complete Jack Grealish Deal Tunde Ednut:
Official: Manchester City Complete Jack Grealish Deal
Grealish joins Man City Republican Nigeria:
Grealish joins Man City
Official: Man City Complete Signing Of Jack Grealish | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Official: Man City Complete Signing Of Jack Grealish | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 566 new cases, 11 deaths, as infections surge - The Punch, 5 hours ago
2 Lagos assembly slashes pensions of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, other ex-govs by 50%, cancels provision of houses in Abuja, Lagos - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
3 "There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls"- Comedienne Etinosa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 “I will forever fight for us, it’s us against the world” – Tega’s husband pens heartfelt note to celebrate her on their 4th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 What happened when my ex-girlfriend visited me with her child - Pastor Adeboye - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 CNN Fires 3 Workers For Entering Office Without Being Vaccinated - The Herald, 13 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: The sense in quota system - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info