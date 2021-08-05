Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Why I'm no longer interested in Maria - Pere
The Punch  - Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, has revealed that he is no longer attracted to Maria, his fellow Wildcard and love interest among the female housemates.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere Daily Post:
BBNaija: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
BBNaija: I Am No Longer Attracted To Maria-Pere Tells Beatrice Independent:
BBNaija: I Am No Longer Attracted To Maria-Pere Tells Beatrice
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected Correct NG:
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
BBNaija S6: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere tells Beatrice Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija S6: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere tells Beatrice
BBNaija housemate Pere says he lost interest in Maria - P.M. News PM News:
BBNaija housemate Pere says he lost interest in Maria - P.M. News
BBNaija: “I’m No Longer Interested In Maria”, Pere Tells Beatrice KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija: “I’m No Longer Interested In Maria”, Pere Tells Beatrice
BBNaija S6: Pere loses interest in Maria The Street Journal:
BBNaija S6: Pere loses interest in Maria
I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video) Republican Nigeria:
I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video)
BBNaija 2021: I’m No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere Makes U-Turn Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2021: I’m No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere Makes U-Turn
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
BBNaija: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere See Naija:
BBNaija: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere
BBNaija 2021: “I Am No Longer Interested In Maria” — Pere Moves On After Being Rejected Online Nigeria:
BBNaija 2021: “I Am No Longer Interested In Maria” — Pere Moves On After Being Rejected
#BBNaija: I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere Moves On After Being Rejected News of Africa:
#BBNaija: I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere Moves On After Being Rejected
#BBNaija 2021: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video) Gist 36:
I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video)
BBNaija: I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video) Tori News:
BBNaija: I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video)


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 566 new cases, 11 deaths, as infections surge - The Punch, 5 hours ago
2 Lagos assembly slashes pensions of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, other ex-govs by 50%, cancels provision of houses in Abuja, Lagos - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
3 "There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls"- Comedienne Etinosa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 “I will forever fight for us, it’s us against the world” – Tega’s husband pens heartfelt note to celebrate her on their 4th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 What happened when my ex-girlfriend visited me with her child - Pastor Adeboye - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 CNN Fires 3 Workers For Entering Office Without Being Vaccinated - The Herald, 13 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: The sense in quota system - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info