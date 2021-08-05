Post News
|
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BBNaija S6: Why I'm no longer interested in Maria - Pere
The Punch
- Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, has revealed that he is no longer attracted to Maria, his fellow Wildcard and love interest among the female housemates.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
BBNaija: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere
Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
Independent:
BBNaija: I Am No Longer Attracted To Maria-Pere Tells Beatrice
Correct NG:
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija S6: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere tells Beatrice
PM News:
BBNaija housemate Pere says he lost interest in Maria - P.M. News
KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija: “I’m No Longer Interested In Maria”, Pere Tells Beatrice
The Street Journal:
BBNaija S6: Pere loses interest in Maria
Republican Nigeria:
I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video)
Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2021: I’m No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere Makes U-Turn
Naija Parrot:
#BBNaija: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
See Naija:
BBNaija: I’m no longer interested in Maria – Pere
Online Nigeria:
BBNaija 2021: “I Am No Longer Interested In Maria” — Pere Moves On After Being Rejected
News of Africa:
#BBNaija: I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere Moves On After Being Rejected
Luci Post:
#BBNaija 2021: I am no longer interested in Maria – Pere moves on after being rejected
Gist 36:
I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video)
Tori News:
BBNaija: I Am No Longer Interested In Maria – Pere (Video)
More Picks
1
COVID-19: Nigeria records 566 new cases, 11 deaths, as infections surge -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
2
Lagos assembly slashes pensions of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, other ex-govs by 50%, cancels provision of houses in Abuja, Lagos -
The News Guru,
6 hours ago
3
"There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls"- Comedienne Etinosa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
5
“I will forever fight for us, it’s us against the world” – Tega’s husband pens heartfelt note to celebrate her on their 4th wedding anniversary -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
6
Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours -
Independent,
23 hours ago
7
What happened when my ex-girlfriend visited me with her child - Pastor Adeboye -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
9
CNN Fires 3 Workers For Entering Office Without Being Vaccinated -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
10
Fredrick Nwabufo: The sense in quota system -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
