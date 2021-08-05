Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘I sold puff-puff’ – Whitemoney shares his touching story
Kemi Filani Blog  - BBNaija 2021 housemate, Whitemoney has shared a touching story of how he sold puff-puff to survive. According to the Igbo born during a conversation with his fellow housemate, Arin, he sold Puff-puff in Lagos to earn a living.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

