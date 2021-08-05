Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney cries out as Emmanuel gives Liquorose body massage [VIDEO]
Daily Post  - Shine Ya Eye housemate, Emmanuel has been caught on camera giving fellow BBNaija season 6 contestant, Liquorose a body massage.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija S6: Emmanuel gives Liquorose body massage The Punch:
BBNaija S6: Emmanuel gives Liquorose body massage
BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual massage (Video) The Info NG:
BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual massage (Video)
#BBNaija: Liquorose enjoys a warm massage from Emmanuel Oyo Gist:
#BBNaija: Liquorose enjoys a warm massage from Emmanuel
#BBNaija: Whitemoney Cries Out As Emmanuel Gives Liquorose Body Massage (Video) Edujandon:
#BBNaija: Whitemoney Cries Out As Emmanuel Gives Liquorose Body Massage (Video)
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Liquorise Receives Body Massage from Emmanuel News Breakers:
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Liquorise Receives Body Massage from Emmanuel
Whitemoney Cries Out As Emmanuel Gives Liquorose Body Massage (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Whitemoney Cries Out As Emmanuel Gives Liquorose Body Massage (Video)
#BBNaija: Despite the initial outburst, Liquorose enjoys a warm massage from Emmanuel (Video) Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Despite the initial outburst, Liquorose enjoys a warm massage from Emmanuel (Video)
BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Receives Special Massage From Emmanuel – Video Naija on Point:
BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Receives Special Massage From Emmanuel – Video
#BBNaija: Emmanuel Massage’s Liquorose(Video) Gist Lovers:
#BBNaija: Emmanuel Massage’s Liquorose(Video)
BBNaija: Whitemoney Cries Out As Emmanuel Gives Liquorose Body Massage (Video) Tori News:
BBNaija: Whitemoney Cries Out As Emmanuel Gives Liquorose Body Massage (Video)


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 566 new cases, 11 deaths, as infections surge - The Punch, 5 hours ago
2 Lagos assembly slashes pensions of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, other ex-govs by 50%, cancels provision of houses in Abuja, Lagos - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
3 "There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls"- Comedienne Etinosa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 “I will forever fight for us, it’s us against the world” – Tega’s husband pens heartfelt note to celebrate her on their 4th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 What happened when my ex-girlfriend visited me with her child - Pastor Adeboye - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 CNN Fires 3 Workers For Entering Office Without Being Vaccinated - The Herald, 13 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: The sense in quota system - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info