Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Panic as German sportswear giants Puma to sue Nigeria for breach of contract over $2.7m kits
News photo Legit  - Puma plans to sue the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports after the sportswear manufacturer terminated a contract

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

$2.7m kits: PUMA to sue Nigeria for breach of contract The Punch:
$2.7m kits: PUMA to sue Nigeria for breach of contract
Puma to sue AFN over ‘breach of contract’ Nigerian Eye:
Puma to sue AFN over ‘breach of contract’
$2.7m kits: PUMA to sue Nigeria for breach of contract Republican Nigeria:
$2.7m kits: PUMA to sue Nigeria for breach of contract
PUMA To Sue Nigeria Over Breach Of Contract After Terminating Over N1Billion Deal With Country Gist 36:
PUMA To Sue Nigeria Over Breach Of Contract After Terminating Over N1Billion Deal With Country
PUMA To Sue Nigeria Over Breach Of Contract After Terminating Over N1Billion Deal With Country Tori News:
PUMA To Sue Nigeria Over Breach Of Contract After Terminating Over N1Billion Deal With Country


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 566 new cases, 11 deaths, as infections surge - The Punch, 5 hours ago
2 Lagos assembly slashes pensions of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, other ex-govs by 50%, cancels provision of houses in Abuja, Lagos - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
3 "There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls"- Comedienne Etinosa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 “I will forever fight for us, it’s us against the world” – Tega’s husband pens heartfelt note to celebrate her on their 4th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 What happened when my ex-girlfriend visited me with her child - Pastor Adeboye - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 CNN Fires 3 Workers For Entering Office Without Being Vaccinated - The Herald, 13 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: The sense in quota system - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info