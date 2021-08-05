Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Odeyemi, makes U-turn, withdraws resignation
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, who was among the seven national officers to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP Crisis: Deputy National Publicity Secretary Withdraws Resignation Independent:
PDP Crisis: Deputy National Publicity Secretary Withdraws Resignation
PDP National Deputy Publicity Secretary withdraws resignation Ripples Nigeria:
PDP National Deputy Publicity Secretary withdraws resignation
PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary withdraws resignation The Eagle Online:
PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary withdraws resignation
PDP Deputy Publicity Secretary, Withdraws Resignation Letter The Will:
PDP Deputy Publicity Secretary, Withdraws Resignation Letter
Drama as PDP national officer withdraws resignation Republican Nigeria:
Drama as PDP national officer withdraws resignation
PDP national officer withdraws resignation Within Nigeria:
PDP national officer withdraws resignation
PDP Dep. National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi Withdraws Resignation Nigeria Breaking News:
PDP Dep. National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi Withdraws Resignation


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 566 new cases, 11 deaths, as infections surge - The Punch, 5 hours ago
2 Lagos assembly slashes pensions of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, other ex-govs by 50%, cancels provision of houses in Abuja, Lagos - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
3 "There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls"- Comedienne Etinosa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 “I will forever fight for us, it’s us against the world” – Tega’s husband pens heartfelt note to celebrate her on their 4th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 What happened when my ex-girlfriend visited me with her child - Pastor Adeboye - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 CNN Fires 3 Workers For Entering Office Without Being Vaccinated - The Herald, 13 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: The sense in quota system - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info