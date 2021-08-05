Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man Docked For Allegedly Defrauding 170 People Of ₦10.7bn
Channels Television  - The Nigerian Police have arraigned a young man, Joshua Adeyinka Kayode, (22), before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, for allegedly using a fake investment scheme to defraud 170 people to the tune of N10.7 billion.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man arraigned for defrauding 170 people of N10.7bn The Punch:
Man arraigned for defrauding 170 people of N10.7bn
Ponzi Scheme: Police Arraign Man For Defrauding 170 People Of N10.8bn Leadership:
Ponzi Scheme: Police Arraign Man For Defrauding 170 People Of N10.8bn
Man docked for defrauding 170 People of N10.8bn – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Man docked for defrauding 170 People of N10.8bn – The Sun Nigeria
Man, 23, docked for allegedly stealing $1,000 The Eagle Online:
Man, 23, docked for allegedly stealing $1,000
Man remanded for allegedly defrauding 170 people of ₦10.7bn National Accord:
Man remanded for allegedly defrauding 170 people of ₦10.7bn
Ponzi Scheme:: 22-Year-Old Boy Defrauds 170 People Of N10.8bn News Break:
Ponzi Scheme:: 22-Year-Old Boy Defrauds 170 People Of N10.8bn
22-year-old man defrauds 170 people of N10.7bn in months using fake investment schemes The News Guru:
22-year-old man defrauds 170 people of N10.7bn in months using fake investment schemes
Joshua Adeyinka Kayode Arraigned For Defrauding 170 People Of N10.8 Billion Kanyi Daily:
Joshua Adeyinka Kayode Arraigned For Defrauding 170 People Of N10.8 Billion


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 566 new cases, 11 deaths, as infections surge - The Punch, 5 hours ago
2 Lagos assembly slashes pensions of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, other ex-govs by 50%, cancels provision of houses in Abuja, Lagos - The News Guru, 6 hours ago
3 "There are more relevant things to fight for than free menstrual pads for girls"- Comedienne Etinosa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Again, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender to Nigerian troops at Konguga, Borno - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
5 “I will forever fight for us, it’s us against the world” – Tega’s husband pens heartfelt note to celebrate her on their 4th wedding anniversary - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 Man City Aim To Complete Jack Grealish Deal In 48 Hours - Independent, 23 hours ago
7 What happened when my ex-girlfriend visited me with her child - Pastor Adeboye - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 CNN Fires 3 Workers For Entering Office Without Being Vaccinated - The Herald, 13 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: The sense in quota system - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info