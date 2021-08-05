BBNaija: Whitemoney, Saga, Angel, 4 others win N1m Daily Post - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemates have won their first one million naira. The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates were on Thursday divided into three groups and given a task for Airtel. After completion of the task, Group 3 emerged the winner.



News Credibility Score: 99%