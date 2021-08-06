Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Apple announces plans to scan photos in people's phones for images of child abuse/pornography
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Apple has announced new updates to its software for iPhones and other devices saying it will start to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse.The decision by Apple to start scanning phones drew applause from child protection groups but ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

