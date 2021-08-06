Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Gov’t Asks Resident Doctors To Resume Work, Says States Are Responsible For Most Of Their Demands
The Trent  - The Federal Government has asked striking resident doctors to resume work as most of the issues they have raised are state affairs.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Strike: Stand Up To Your Responsibilities, Resident Doctors Tell FG
Hold FG responsible for resident doctors’ strike – NARD President, Uyilawa Daily Post:
Hold FG responsible for resident doctors’ strike – NARD President, Uyilawa
Resident Doctors’ Strike: State government Responsible for Most Doctors’ Demands –FG TV360 Nigeria:
Resident Doctors’ Strike: State government Responsible for Most Doctors’ Demands –FG
Doctor’s Strike: ‘Stand up to your responsibilities’ NARD scolds FG News Wire NGR:
Doctor’s Strike: ‘Stand up to your responsibilities’ NARD scolds FG
State governments responsible for most of doctors’ demands - FG Pulse Nigeria:
State governments responsible for most of doctors’ demands - FG
Issues Raised Are State Responsibilities- FG Tells Resident Doctors Global Village Extra:
Issues Raised Are State Responsibilities- FG Tells Resident Doctors


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria’s active cases surpass 9,000, as infections continue to surge - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerian Air Force jets kill 78 bandits, destroy camp  in 3-day bombardments - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
3 BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 NFF Mourns Former President, Oneya - Leadership, 1 day ago
5 CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 Sunday Igboho’s aides still battle stringent bail conditions after 48 hours - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 “If you are watching BBNaija, you’re killing your spirit” – Evangelist (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
8 "There is nothing on this earth that can be compared to you "- Singer KCee celebrates his wife on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Fans attack Liquorose for saying Angel wears revealing outfits to attract men - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 BBNaija: Sammie irritates me – Angel - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info