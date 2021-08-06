BBNaija: What Angel, Beatrice said about Liquorose lastnight Daily Post - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates, Angel and Beatrice on Thursday night gossiped about Liquorose. The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates were talking in the red room at night about ‘forceful relationship’ between Emmanuel and Liquorose. Beatrice opined that ...



News Credibility Score: 99%